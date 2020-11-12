Local military member warns of COVID 19 side effects

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Angie Mooneyham joined the Kansas Army National Guard 12 years ago when she was 34 years old.

“I’ve done so many cool things, but I never thought as a 45 year old female, that I would ever do, but it’s been a really awesome experience,” said Mooneyham.

Now she’s worried what her future in the military might look like after testing positive for COVID 19 in July. Months later, she is still dealing with lingering side effects, including a cough and difficulty breathing.

Mooneyham says she was in the hospital for eight days. She already had to turn down a deployment because she says she wouldn’t be able to pass the physical and medical test.

That’s why she has a message for everyone right now.

“Your belief is your belief, respect others."

