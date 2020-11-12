Advertisement

Local military member warns of COVID 19 side effects

COVID and veterans
Military and COVID 19
Military and COVID 19(KWCH)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

Angie Mooneyham joined the Kansas Army National Guard 12 years ago when she was 34 years old.

“I’ve done so many cool things, but I never thought as a 45 year old female, that I would ever do, but it’s been a really awesome experience,” said Mooneyham.

Now she’s worried what her future in the military might look like after testing positive for COVID 19 in July. Months later, she is still dealing with lingering side effects, including a cough and difficulty breathing.

Mooneyham says she was in the hospital for eight days. She already had to turn down a deployment because she says she wouldn’t be able to pass the physical and medical test.

That’s why she has a message for everyone right now.

“Your belief is your belief, respect others."

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Blu in Wichita
Sedgwick County approves enforcement for new health order, limits hours for bars, restaurants, sports spectators
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Reports: Wichita State, Gregg Marshall expected to part ways by end of week
A woman died after a vehicle hit her Tuesday night (Nov. 10, 2020) at Kellogg and Greenwich in...
Woman hit by vehicle, killed in SE Wichita
A 21-year-old man died from his injuries in a Nov. 9 shooting on North Ridgewood Street in...
Police arrest 18-year-old in E. Wichita deadly shooting
Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and...
Athletic Director for Kapaun Mt. Carmel placed on temporary leave

Latest News

Buster's Burger Join in Wichita is going carryout-only in an effort to slow the local spread of...
Wichita area businesses taking proactive steps to slow COVID-19 spread
Notice to wear masks
Local law enforcement not yet enforcing rules in public health order
Thanksgiving dinner
Doctor urges following coronavirus safety guidelines for Thanksgiving
Closed business
Some local businesses taking action of their own to slow COVID-19 spread