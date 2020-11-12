Advertisement

Missouri guidance change seeks to reduce school quarantines

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks...
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 file photo, Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a campaign rally in Lees Summit, Mo. Parson is facing Missouri State Auditor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced new guidance aimed at keeping more kids, teachers and staff in school, even those who have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Currently, anyone in a K-12 setting who is directly exposed must quarantine for 14 days. The new guidance does not require quarantining if both the infected person and the person exposed wore masks.

Missouri on Thursday reported 4,603 new coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths and a record 2,248 people in hospitals.

The guidance change was quickly dismissed by leaders of Kansas City and St. Louis County who say schools should continue to require quarantines for anyone exposed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State yet to formally respond to report it’s parting ways with Gregg Marshall
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Club Blu in Wichita
Sedgwick County approves enforcement for new health order, limits hours for bars, restaurants, sports spectators
A woman died after a vehicle hit her Tuesday night (Nov. 10, 2020) at Kellogg and Greenwich in...
Woman hit by vehicle, killed in SE Wichita
The accident happened at 3rd and West after midnight.
Person seriously injured after car runs into building, catches fire

Latest News

The Butler County Health Department is among many challenged to meet the public demand for...
Health departments across KS overwhelmed with demand for COVID-19 testing
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
US sets record for new COVID cases, hospitalizations
Derby driver’s license office closed due to suspected COVID-19 case