Missouri guidance change seeks to reduce school quarantines

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced new guidance aimed at keeping more kids, teachers and staff in school, even those who have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Currently, anyone in a K-12 setting who is directly exposed must quarantine for 14 days. The new guidance does not require quarantining if both the infected person and the person exposed wore masks.

Missouri on Thursday reported 4,603 new coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths and a record 2,248 people in hospitals.

The guidance change was quickly dismissed by leaders of Kansas City and St. Louis County who say schools should continue to require quarantines for anyone exposed.

