Patient sets fire inside Wesley Medical Center

A patient set fire to a room at Wesley Medical Center on Nov. 12 leading the emergency room to be evacuated. No one was hurt.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KWCH) - A fire forced Wesley Medical Center to evacuate one of its emergency departments Thursday afternoon.

The hospital said around 3:15 p.m., a patient set fire to a room in the emergency room. Everyone in the affected department was moved to other locations. A triage tent was set up outside to assist those coming in for treatment.

The hospital said a nurse who is a former firefighter used an extinguisher to put out flames immediately. The Wichita Fire Department gave the all-clear to go back in. The hospital is still working to clear the air and says the area should be back to normal in about two hours. No one was hurt.

Wesley’s CEO says the nurse who put out the fire saved the lives of many people by acting quickly.

