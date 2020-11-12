Wichita area businesses taking proactive steps to slow COVID-19 spread

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the positive percentage test rate for COVID-19 about 20 percent in Sedgwick County, some local businesses are taking action of their own to slow the spread of the virus. That includes switching to carryout-only for some restaurants or making the difficult decision to temporarily close.

Leslie’s Coffee Company in Wichita’s Delano District is among those making the temporary-closure call after an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“The best thing would be to go ahead and close and give time for me to get tested and get results, and also (to) give time for the staff who have potentially been exposed, to quarantine,” Leslie’s Coffee Company owner Sarah Leslie said.

In south Wichita, Buster’s Burger Joint switched to carryout-only last week.

“At that point, the positive rate was 19.9 percent. So that’s telling me that potentially one in five people that came into my grill has it, whether they have symptoms or now,” Buster’s Burger Joint owner Buster Fairleigh said. Since then, the restaurant has also decided to temporarily close.

The coffee is still brewing at Reverie Roasters in Wichita, but you won’t be able to enjoy it inside. The cafe is returning to carryout-only.

“Eliminating people being together in a room for a long period of time, we know we’ll do our small part helping slow down the spread in our community,” Reverie Roasters owner Andrew Gough said.

All three business owners said making their proactive decisions wasn’t easy, but their top priority is the safety of their employees and customers. They hope people in the community understand and continue to support them.

“We’re part of the community like everybody else. We want to thrive, just like everybody else,” Gough said. “But we all have a responsibility.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.