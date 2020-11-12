Advertisement

Wichita area businesses taking proactive steps to slow COVID-19 spread

By Grant DeMars
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the positive percentage test rate for COVID-19 about 20 percent in Sedgwick County, some local businesses are taking action of their own to slow the spread of the virus. That includes switching to carryout-only for some restaurants or making the difficult decision to temporarily close.

Leslie’s Coffee Company in Wichita’s Delano District is among those making the temporary-closure call after an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“The best thing would be to go ahead and close and give time for me to get tested and get results, and also (to) give time for the staff who have potentially been exposed, to quarantine,” Leslie’s Coffee Company owner Sarah Leslie said.

In south Wichita, Buster’s Burger Joint switched to carryout-only last week.

“At that point, the positive rate was 19.9 percent. So that’s telling me that potentially one in five people that came into my grill has it, whether they have symptoms or now,” Buster’s Burger Joint owner Buster Fairleigh said. Since then, the restaurant has also decided to temporarily close.

The coffee is still brewing at Reverie Roasters in Wichita, but you won’t be able to enjoy it inside. The cafe is returning to carryout-only.

“Eliminating people being together in a room for a long period of time, we know we’ll do our small part helping slow down the spread in our community,” Reverie Roasters owner Andrew Gough said.

All three business owners said making their proactive decisions wasn’t easy, but their top priority is the safety of their employees and customers. They hope people in the community understand and continue to support them.

“We’re part of the community like everybody else. We want to thrive, just like everybody else,” Gough said. “But we all have a responsibility.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Club Blu in Wichita
Sedgwick County approves enforcement for new health order, limits hours for bars, restaurants, sports spectators
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Reports: Wichita State, Gregg Marshall expected to part ways by end of week
A woman died after a vehicle hit her Tuesday night (Nov. 10, 2020) at Kellogg and Greenwich in...
Woman hit by vehicle, killed in SE Wichita
A 21-year-old man died from his injuries in a Nov. 9 shooting on North Ridgewood Street in...
Police arrest 18-year-old in E. Wichita deadly shooting
Mar 6, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during during a 5A Sub-State matchup between Kapaun and...
Athletic Director for Kapaun Mt. Carmel placed on temporary leave

Latest News

Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas tops 1 million cases as COVID-19 surge engulfs the US
Notice to wear masks
Local law enforcement not yet enforcing rules in public health order
Thanksgiving dinner
Precautions crucial part of Thanksgiving preparation, health experts explain
Six-year-old Sara Link holds up a sign thanking veterans as she stands with family members...
Veterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events amid virus surge