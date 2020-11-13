Campus’ Sterling Chapman announces decommitment from Wichita State

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - Just over a month since announcing his intent to continue his basketball career with Wichita State, Campus star Sterling Chapman tells KWCH’s Braxton Jones that he will be re-opening his recruitment and decommitting from the Shockers.

“I committed and was ready to go play, it was like a weight was lifted off of my shoulders,” Chapman said. “But then all of the allegations came out and right now I don’t really know what is going on at the college that I am supposed to go to or my next step.”

Chapman, the reigning Class 6A Player of the Year, announced his commitment to the hometown Shockers live with KWCH on October 6th; just days later, national outlets broke stories that Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall was accused of misconduct toward players and coaches, including punching Shaq Morris as reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

The stories prompted an internal investigation into the matter by Wichita State, one that the results are not yet announced. Reports surfaced from Goodman and CBS Sports earlier in the week that the school and Marshall would be parting ways, but the school has yet to confirm those reports.

“It’s kind of nerve wrecking with the situation not really knowing who will be the coach when I get there,” Chapman added.

“Coach Marshall has been nothing but respectful to us, the entire staff, too. We understand things like this can happen, but at this particular time we have to keep a cool head,” said Chapman’s father Les.

Chapman chose to attend Wichita State over Tulsa, SMU, and Grand Canyon University. And despite the announcement, Chapman notes that the Shockers are not out of the running as they watch the investigation play out.

During his junior season, the 6-5 guard averaged 17.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, earning AVCTL-I league MVP honors. Over the summer, fans voted him as the state’s top boys basketball player in the annual Catch It Kansas Catchy Awards.

Campus was considered the favorite to take home the Class 6A State Championship held at Wichita State this past spring, reaching the final four with a perfect 23-0 record. That was before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the state tournament. Now a senior, Gaston-Chapman will lead the Colts as they seek their first title in school history in 2021.

