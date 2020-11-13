Advertisement

Celebrate healthcare workers in Sedgwick County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Commission will proclaim Nov. 18 National Healthcare Heroes Day.

Since early March, Sedgwick County health care officials, including doctors, nurses, EMS first responders, health department professionals, and mental health professionals, have been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic – providing critical care to the residents of Sedgwick County.

“Our healthcare and mental health professionals work tirelessly to care for those in our community hardest hit by this pandemic. These dedicated professionals deserve to know how much the community supports them and recognizes all of their hard work,” said the county.

You can show your support for healthcare heroes by printing off this sign (https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/media/58007/hchtysign.pdf), writing a personal message in the space provided, and sharing it on social media. Be sure to tag @SedgwickCounty.

