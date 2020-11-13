Family mourns after Hutchinson couple dies from COVID-19, weeks apart

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Kansas, the pandemic is affecting the most vulnerable population at an alarming rate. A Hutchinson family is among those tragically impacted by the virus. Bill and Judy Mason were married for 42 years. Bill died Oct. 21 from COVID-19 complications. Judy died Wednesday from the virus after spending a week in the ICU.

It’s twice the pain for their family and a harsh reality inside local hospitals.

“I think that’s probably one of the most painful things we’re seeing in COVID-19 is you have somebody who lost parents, both of them in a close proximity,” Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Amanda Hullet said. “You have staff here who are taking care of people that they know. Every day, they are coming back to work, and they are fighting and doing everything they can, but the end result is the same.”

In their early 80s, Bill and Judy were still dancing and laughing before they got sick. Bill owned a business in Hutchinson. For 40 years, Judy taught dance classes downtown.

“Judy is a warrior, a force of nature,” Judy’s lifelong friend, Valerie Hamilton said. “She has battled so many other things in this lifetime. She is always strong. So many people know her to be the strength of her family, the strength of this dance studio. And if she doesn’t have the strength, then who does?”

In the Hutchinson area, the positive test rate for COVID-19 is above 30 percent. Across the state, doctors warn that there’s a need for dramatic change. Bill and Judy’s daughter, Julie Mederos said her parents' death can serve as a wake-up call.

“It’s hard for me because I see all this stuff online that says ‘when it’s grandma’s time to go, it’s grandma’s time to go,'” Mederos said. “But you wouldn’t say that if you saw what (the virus) did. My stepdad mattered and my mom mattered.”

Thea family said that before Judy Mason died, she agreed to do an interview with local media after Bill died from COVID-19. She wanted to stress the importance of wearing a mask and social distancing until there’s a breakthrough with an available vaccine. She died before that interview could happen.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.