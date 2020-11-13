KDOL warns of fraudulent SMS phishing attempt
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor is warning against a fraudulent SMS phishing attempt that claims to be from that department.
The text claims that there was an error in processing an applicant’s unemployment claim or a questionnaire and directs you to click on a link.
The agency said that it will never ask for anyone’s Social Security number over text message or email.
If you receive a text, you can report it to reportfraud.ks.gov.
