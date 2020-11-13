Advertisement

KDOL warns of fraudulent SMS phishing attempt

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor is warning against a fraudulent SMS phishing attempt that claims to be from that department.

The text claims that there was an error in processing an applicant’s unemployment claim or a questionnaire and directs you to click on a link.

The Kansas Department of Labor is warning against a fraudulent SMS phishing attempt that claims to be from that department.(Kansas Department of Labor)
The Kansas Department of Labor is warning against a fraudulent SMS phishing attempt that claims to be from that department.(Kansas Department of Labor)

The agency said that it will never ask for anyone’s Social Security number over text message or email.

If you receive a text, you can report it to reportfraud.ks.gov.

