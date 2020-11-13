Petition asks Wichita State to give students pass or fail option

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A petition going around social media from Wichita State University students is asking university officials to give students the option to show “credit” or “no credit” instead of a letter grade for their classes.

“This semester has been like no other semester before,” said student Rexhd Martin. “Not even the semester in which we had to stop and drop everything and go online in a matter of two weeks.”

Students say this semester has really taken a toll on many of them, and they’re asking the university to be understanding.

Aaron Mounts, a junior and member of the Student Government Association started the petition. He said the pass or fail option would help students who are struggling.

“Essentially allowing students to have the choice whether they want to receive credit for the class instead of a certain letter grade, or take a pass grade, meaning they still get credit for the class without hurting their GPA,” said Mounts. “So if they have a D-minus they can get a passing grade and not have to worry about losing scholarships or anything like that, or obviously if they’re failing the class they can take the fail on that.”

The University’s interim Executive Vice President and Provost said even though they don’t plan to bring the pass/fail option, they are working on addressing these concerns.

“We’re asking what are the problems we’re trying to solve with the pass fail, because if we can find a solution and remove the need for that then we’re actually trying to be proactive." said Shirley Lefever.

Lefever said the university will work with students to help ensure they keep their scholarships. If students have to drop classes, or if their GPA drops, they will work with them.

One possibility is giving them a probationary semester to give them time to earn credits or raise their GPA.

The university is also extending the deadline for dropping classes until the last week of classes.

