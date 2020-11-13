Advertisement

Petition asks Wichita State to give students pass or fail option

By Carolina Loera
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A petition going around social media from Wichita State University students is asking university officials to give students the option to show “credit” or “no credit” instead of a letter grade for their classes.

“This semester has been like no other semester before,” said student Rexhd Martin. “Not even the semester in which we had to stop and drop everything and go online in a matter of two weeks.”

Students say this semester has really taken a toll on many of them, and they’re asking the university to be understanding.

Aaron Mounts, a junior and member of the Student Government Association started the petition. He said the pass or fail option would help students who are struggling.

“Essentially allowing students to have the choice whether they want to receive credit for the class instead of a certain letter grade, or take a pass grade, meaning they still get credit for the class without hurting their GPA,” said Mounts. “So if they have a D-minus they can get a passing grade and not have to worry about losing scholarships or anything like that, or obviously if they’re failing the class they can take the fail on that.”

The University’s interim Executive Vice President and Provost said even though they don’t plan to bring the pass/fail option, they are working on addressing these concerns.

“We’re asking what are the problems we’re trying to solve with the pass fail, because if we can find a solution and remove the need for that then we’re actually trying to be proactive." said Shirley Lefever.

Lefever said the university will work with students to help ensure they keep their scholarships. If students have to drop classes, or if their GPA drops, they will work with them.

One possibility is giving them a probationary semester to give them time to earn credits or raise their GPA.

The university is also extending the deadline for dropping classes until the last week of classes.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State yet to formally respond to report it’s parting ways with Gregg Marshall
Hutchinson couple Bill and Judy Mason were married for 42 years. They died due to COVID-19...
Family mourns after Hutchinson couple dies from COVID-19, weeks apart
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
A patient set fire to a room at Wesley Medical Center on Nov. 12 leading the emergency room to...
Patient sets fire inside Wesley Medical Center
Club Blu in Wichita
Sedgwick County approves enforcement for new health order, limits hours for bars, restaurants, sports spectators

Latest News

High-volume testing lab at Wichita State University
New Sedgwick County lab not fulfilling testing potential
Hutchinson bingo caller
Hutchinson group raises money for bingo caller hospitalized with COVID-19
Diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, Bob Ratley was admitted to Hutchinson Regional Medical...
Hutchinson community playing and praying for Bob Ratley
Leaders at Wichita State cut the ribbon for the university’s new lab on Oct. 19. The Molecular...
High-volume, rapid testing lab at Wichita State not yet operating at full capability