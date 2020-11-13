Hutchinson community playing and praying for Bob Ratley

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a special Thursday night for about 100 bingo players in Hutchinson.

Watching the Hutch Equality Bingo game streamed on Facebook live as they play a fundraiser bingo game for Bob Ratley.

“We’ve had people donate money for cards, and then we do our normal bingo thing, and they play at home, so it’s nice and safe,” said Bob’s friend Jon Powell, with Hutch Equality Bingo.

Bob recently became one of the callers for this group but couldn’t take part this night.

“He is a great guy. I mean, he would give his shirt off his back, the last dime he had in his pocket to anybody in need. That’s who Bob is. We had to do something for him,” Powell said.

Diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, Bob was admitted to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, where he remains a month later.

“When he went in, he was coughing, having very shortness of breath.” Bob’s wife, Otha Ratley said, “When we got to the ER, I asked if he needed a wheelchair. He told me, ‘no, he thinks he can do it.’ So he walks across the ER parking lot, but before we got to the ER doors, he had to stop at the pole and rest because he said he couldn’t breathe and his face was blue, his lips were purple. And, of course, they wouldn’t let me in, so I had to more or less drop him off and turn around and leave.”

It wasn’t long after Bob was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Powell said, “Reality set in very quickly and since so many people know Bob, the word’s getting around in a smaller town, he’s been very, very sick and like I said, he’s been through a lot, and he’s lucky to be alive but almost three weeks on a ventilator and going into cardiac arrest.”

“A little over a week ago, he did code, and they got him right back, but he is a totally different person today than he was a week ago,” said Otha.

This week, Bob has shown signs of significant improvement and giving a lot of people something to celebrate and be hopeful for.

“He is doing a lot better. The nurses said he’s being quite onerary, which is a good thing because that’s him. He has not had to nap at all today, so he has been awake all day. He’s following commands and responding to everything. She said he’s actually doing really good today. He’s been doing good since Tuesday evening since he woke up from the sedation. He still does have a little bit of sedation in him but not a whole lot,” said Otha.

She added, “That is a huge improvement. They took the throat tube out Monday and put a trach tube in on Monday at noon. He had the trach tube put in and has made a world of a difference. They told us he probably wouldn’t wake up for two or three days, and he did. The nurse called me that afternoon on Tuesday. It was 5 o’clock, and he said I know I told you in the ICU no news is good news, but he said I have some awesome news. He said Bob just woke up, and he’s following commands.”

During Bob’s time in the hospital, the community quickly gave Bob and his family support.

“It’s been amazing how many people he has touched and the things that they’re doing to help us out. He’s going to be amazed,” said Otha. “He’s a very popular person. He does stuff for everybody, whether he knows you or not. Whether we have money or no money. He is bound determined; he is going to help somebody. He says there’s always others out there that are worse off than we are, and he will do what he needs to do to help people out.”

“Response is just, it’s amazing. It’s totally amazing. Bob, he probably wouldn’t have it, but he’s getting it. Good guy and a great friend,” Powell said.

Part of it was returning the favor. When the pandemic started and the community went into lockdown, Bob was there to help spread cheer.

“He started the birthday drive-by parades because of the COVID, and at first, we were doing it by ourselves,” said Otha. “Then we had a lot of people want to join in. That turned into a real big thing.”

“He has a slingshot that’s just amazing and incredible stereo, you can hear him coming from a mile away, and he got hundreds of people involved, and he put smiles on a lot of folks' faces when people were scared and down or might have been sick early on. He really came to people’s aid, and again, that’s Bob." Powell said, "Again, he was always looking to help others.”

While there’s still a long way to go in Bob’s recovery, Otha and Powell said they know what Bob would ask of people right now.

“Make sure you’re taking your precautions.” Otha said, “Keeping your distance, sanitizing, disinfecting, wearing your mask, just like I said, take those precautions. It’s not fun. It’s very stressful. Some people thought it was fake, and I will admit, at the beginning, thought this isn’t real, it’s not that bad, and then he got sick, and when he got sick, it hit him hard, and it hit quick.”

“Bob’s going to tell you now, wear a mask. Wear a mask, social distance, take care of yourself. I know that’s what he’s going to be preaching," said Powell. “Something we all have to do to get the numbers down and keep people healthy because I’m sure he’s going to say you don’t want to go through what I’ve been through.”

Now, it’s looking forward to the next time Bob can join these bingo games with everything else and doing so safely.

In addition to the bingo fundraiser, this is a Go Fund Me.

The money raised is going to support Bob and his family to cover medical and other expenses.

