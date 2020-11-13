Plenty of cool; not much rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that even though we will have some clouds passing through Friday, our rain chances are very slim. Much of the moisture will miss Kansas to the southeast, but even those areas will receive minimal amounts.

Highs today will be near 50, but western Kansas should warm into the upper 50s. Gusty south winds kick in for western Kansas, but farther east it won’t be as windy.

However, everyone in Kansas will have the wind to put up with and gusts will top 40 mph Saturday afternoon and into the night. The wind will change to the northwest on Sunday, which will cool the temperatures down for the end of the weekend.

Next week still looks quite warm. A developing high pressure over the Plains will keep the rain away and allow for afternoon temperatures to threaten record levels.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. E/S 5-15. High: 50.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; few sprinkles. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and windy. S/W 20-30; gusty. High: 72.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 35.

Sun: High: 58 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 34 Sunny.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 38 Sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 47 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 50 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 51 Mostly sunny and windy.

