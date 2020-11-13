Advertisement

Plenty of cool; not much rain

Clouds moving through Friday won’t have much moisture
Passing clouds but not much in the way of rain.
Passing clouds but not much in the way of rain.(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that even though we will have some clouds passing through Friday, our rain chances are very slim. Much of the moisture will miss Kansas to the southeast, but even those areas will receive minimal amounts.

Highs today will be near 50, but western Kansas should warm into the upper 50s. Gusty south winds kick in for western Kansas, but farther east it won’t be as windy.

However, everyone in Kansas will have the wind to put up with and gusts will top 40 mph Saturday afternoon and into the night. The wind will change to the northwest on Sunday, which will cool the temperatures down for the end of the weekend.

Next week still looks quite warm. A developing high pressure over the Plains will keep the rain away and allow for afternoon temperatures to threaten record levels.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. E/S 5-15. High: 50.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; few sprinkles. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and windy. S/W 20-30; gusty. High: 72.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 35.

Sun: High: 58 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 66 Low: 34 Sunny.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 38 Sunny.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 47 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 50 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 51 Mostly sunny and windy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hutchinson couple Bill and Judy Mason were married for 42 years. They died due to COVID-19...
Family mourns after Hutchinson couple dies from COVID-19 weeks apart
A patient set fire to a room at Wesley Medical Center on Nov. 12 leading the emergency room to...
Patient sets fire inside Wesley Medical Center
The accident happened at 3rd and West after midnight.
Person seriously injured after car runs into building, catches fire
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State yet to formally respond to report it’s parting ways with Gregg Marshall
COVID-19 testings
Where to get tested for COVID-19

Latest News

Cool day with clouds taking over
Chilly Friday ahead
Our high temps will be up and down over the next few days
Highs will be up and down and some could get rain in the next few days
Gusty north winds return but it stays dry
Another cold front arriving Thursday
Chilly weather continues
Chilly temps continue