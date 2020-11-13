Sedgwick County amends order set to take effect at midnight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County made additional changes to the latest public health order that goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. The latest changes affect restaurants, bars and nightclubs and gyms and fitness facilities.

Under the amended order, restaurants will be allowed to offer in-person dining from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Bars and night clubs may also be open during those hours unless state or local law requires a later opening time. Restaurants may continue carryout, deliver, and curbside services past 11 p.m.

The new order now allows fitness and health centers to keep locker rooms open. These facilities must frequently clean common touchpoints (i.e. benches, seating, lockers).

Mass gatherings remain are capped at 100 people or 50 percent of the fire code capacity, whichever is less, while meeting the six-foot social distance requirement. Mass gatherings apply to restaurants, bars and night clubs, and fitness and health centers where residents aren’t wearing masks can during exercise activities and are in close proximity for a longer period of time. Restaurants may seat parties of no more than eight people.

Retail stores are not considered mass gatherings however these entities are limited to 50 percent of fire code capacity based on concerns about social distancing and holiday shopping.

Large venues (2,000 plus people) where 50 percent of the fire code capacity is still a large number and social distancing is possible must have approval from the Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns to host events.

Religious institutions, election polling places, licensed child care facilities, schools and their activities, and courts are exempt from the mass gatherings limitations contained within this order.

This order will be in effect from 12:01 a.m., Saturday, November 14 to midnight, Thursday, December 31.

