Sedgwick County identifies 5 more COVID-19 clusters in adult care homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County on Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020) identified five new COVID-19 clusters in adult long-term care facilities. The impacted facilities include Ascension Living Via Christi, in the 1200 block of North Broadmoor, Caritas Center (Adorers of the Blood of Christ), in the 1400 block of South Sheridan Street, The Center at Waterfront, in the 1500 block of North Lindberg Circle, the Kansas Masonic Home, in the 400 block of South Martinson, and Medicalodges Wichita, in the 2200 block of Minneapolis.

The Kansas Masonic Home reports the most cases with 21. This includes 10 staff members and 11 residents. As part of its effort in trying to contain the spread, the facility said it’s been using Abbott COVID-19 Ag Cards for all testing.

“This has allowed us real-time information to identify any positive cases instead of waiting on lab results,” the facility explained. “Our priority is to provide all residents with exceptional care during this difficult time.”

Medicalodges Wichita reports 19 cases. The majority (15 cases) are to staff members.

“We intend to focus on the care of our residents and protect their privacy as well as that of our employees at this time. Additional information and ongoing updates may be obtained at https://www.medicalodgeswichita.com/.”

Ascension Living Via Christi Village reports 10 cases, seven residents and three staff members. The facility reports all positive staff and residents have recovered. In the effort to quickly identify and contain positive cases, the facility said it tests its residents once per week and staff members twice per week.

“Any residents with a positive test or who are symptomatic are being isolated in a designated unit and treated in accordance with guidance from the CDC," the faciity explained. "Those residents are cared for by designated healthcare personnel who do not interact with other residents or units within the community. Residents who do not have symptoms related to COVID-19 or tested negatively are treated in a separate part of the building and are cared for by a different designated team to mitigate any possible exposure to COVID-19. Our teams are doing a heroic job in providing care and adapting to these unprecedented times as we provide care to all who have underlying medical conditions that have brought them to our community. In the midst of all of these clinical precautions, our focus remains on ensuring our residents and families feel safe and connected during this time.”

The Caritas Center reported that its five cases involve four staff members and one resident. That resident has recovered, the facility reported.

“We discovered the positive tests because of our due diligence and regular surveillance testing,” a statement from the Caritas Center said. “We are exercising caution and taking steps recommended by health authorities to prevent further spread.”

The Center at Waterfront, another facility that tests weekly, reported its four COVID-19 cases include three staff members and one resident.

“Like all the facilities in Sedgwick County, we are continuing to test our employees regularly to try to catch every possible exposure and do our part to keep our community safe," the facility said.

