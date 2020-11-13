Advertisement

Slim chance of rain Friday

Clouds will increase during the day, but rain chances are slim.
Clouds will increase during the day, but rain chances are slim.
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:08 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will increase during the day, but rain chances are slim. A few sprinkles or showers will be possible in southeast Kansas later Friday night.

Expect the wind to pick up into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 50s for much of Kansas Friday afternoon.

We can expect a windy weekend for the Plains. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds.

A cold front will arrive Saturday night, bringing cooler weather for the end of the weekend.

Next week warms up again with highs reaching the 60s and 70s and it will be dry.

