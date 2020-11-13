Warmer Saturday, cool again Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ll have a lot of ups and downs in the forecast over the next few days.

It was cool on Friday, thanks to a cold front moving through. While we will get warmer on Saturday, the warmer weather won’t last long, thanks to our next cold front.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 30s and 40s. A few showers/storms will be possible in southeastern Kansas overnight, mainly south and east of the Turnpike.

Saturday, highs will reach the upper 50s in the northwest, the upper 60s for the southwest and northcentral part of the state and the low 70s for southcentral Kansas. It’s going to be windy, with gusts around 40-50 mph.

Another cold front will put a stop to that warmer weather, dropping our highs back into the 50s on Sunday. We’ll stay sunny and breezy through then.

Highs will bounce back into the 60s for the work week with plenty of sunshine.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S/NW 20-30; gusty. High: 71.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 37.

Sunday: Sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-10; gusty. High: 59.

Mon: High: 64 Low: 37 Sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 50 Sunny and windy.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 50 Mostly sunny and windy.

