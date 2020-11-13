Advertisement

Wichita police officer charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department announced Friday that one of its detectives had been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

The police department said the charge against Detective Brent Huhman stemmed from an incident in September involving a disturbance with a citizen while he was off-duty.

WPD requested the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.

Huhman has been employed with the WPD for 19 years and was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and an internal review

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hutchinson couple Bill and Judy Mason were married for 42 years. They died due to COVID-19...
Family mourns after Hutchinson couple dies from COVID-19 weeks apart
A patient set fire to a room at Wesley Medical Center on Nov. 12 leading the emergency room to...
Wesley Medical Center ER fully operational after patients sets fire
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State yet to formally respond to report it’s parting ways with Gregg Marshall
The accident happened at 3rd and West after midnight.
Person seriously injured after car runs into building, catches fire
COVID-19 testings
Where to get tested for COVID-19

Latest News

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita School Board to consider week-long Thanksgiving break
Michael O'Donnell
O’Donnell resigns from county commission after DA findings
The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
FBI seeks information in 16-year-old cold case
We’ll have a lot of ups and downs in the forecast over the next few days.
Warmer Saturday, cool again Sunday