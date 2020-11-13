Wichita police officer charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department announced Friday that one of its detectives had been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

The police department said the charge against Detective Brent Huhman stemmed from an incident in September involving a disturbance with a citizen while he was off-duty.

WPD requested the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) investigation to avoid a conflict of interest.

Huhman has been employed with the WPD for 19 years and was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and an internal review

