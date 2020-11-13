Advertisement

Wichita School Board to consider week-long Thanksgiving break

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School Board will consider giving staff members and students a week-long Thanksgiving break this year.

Board president Sherill Logan confirmed the information on Friday.

According to the current school calendar, Thanksgiving break is scheduled from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 with students and staff returning to class on Monday, Nov. 30.

The board will hold a special meeting to discuss the change on Monday, November 16 at noon.

