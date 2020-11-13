Wichita School Board to consider week-long Thanksgiving break

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School Board will consider giving staff members and students a week-long Thanksgiving break this year.

Board president Sherill Logan confirmed the information on Friday.

According to the current school calendar, Thanksgiving break is scheduled from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 with students and staff returning to class on Monday, Nov. 30.

The board will hold a special meeting to discuss the change on Monday, November 16 at noon.

