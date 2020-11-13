Advertisement

Wichita State University among 11 contractors named in Kansas unified testing strategy

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University was announced on Thursday as one of 11 contractors to be awarded SPARK funding in conjunction with the Kansas COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy.

The initiative allows for broader routine screening to stop community spread of the virus and ensure coordination between public and private testing efforts, including surveillance testing. The strategy includes sourcing the testing supplies and lab capacity, identifying appropriate populations to test, getting the samples and transporting them to the lab, processing and sharing the results, and ensuring that those who test positive are able to isolate.

Each of the 11 contractors will contribute to the overall strategy by implementing specific portions of the strategic plan and testing higher-risk populations. Each entity will be responsible for testing in specific populations and counties, beginning next week.

“Kansas is at a critical point with COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our communities are continuing to experience a significant amount of cases. Until a vaccine is widely available, one of the most important strategies to protect Kansans and ensure a promising economy is to increase testing.”

“When combined with wearing face masks, extensive testing – along with isolating those who are positive and quarantining close contacts -- poses the most probable fighting opportunity to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as we head into the winter months,” according to Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Along with Wichita State, contracts have been awarded to:

  • 4M
  • Clinical Reference Lab
  • Freestate Logistics
  • MAWD
  • Medevac
  • NicUSA
  • Quest
  • Sinochips
  • University of Kansas Health System
  • WellHealth
  • Wichita State University

