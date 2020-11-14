Advertisement

4You: Great Bend students help crossing guard celebrate 89th birthday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the feel-good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

Sedgwick County is setting aside a day next week to honor the healthcare workers caring for their community during the pandemic. County leaders are designating Wednesday (Nov. 18) as National Healthcare Heroes Day.

Students at Great Bend’s Park Elementary School on Thursday helped school crossing guard Albert Robinson celebrate his 89th birthday. Robinson has served as a crossing guard for the school for the last 20 years. In recognition of two decades of spending his birthday with students, they helped him celebrate with cards, cheers, and kind words.

“Park is very fortunate to have such a unique and interesting person serving in this role at our school,” said Angela Petersen, technology specialist at Park Elementary. “Prior to his time with us, Mr. Robinson worked in many fields including service in the US Army, time with the Oklahoma City Police Department, he was a uranium specialist, did caretaking at Barton Community College, and also served as a pastor in Lyons and Sterling for 18 years.”

When asked what keeps him young, Robinson said he is 'blessed beyond words."

