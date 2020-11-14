Advertisement

4You: Man who spent 35 days in hospital with COVID-19 honors health pros who took care of him

By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here is a feel-good story we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

Fourth-grade students from Derby’s Wineteer Elementary School delivered patriotic music to several local VFW groups in Derby and Wichita on Veterans Day. The presentation also included a flag salute. It was all part of the students' efforts to thank veterans for their service.

A Kansas man who spent 35 days in the hospital battling COVID-19 honored the dozens of nurses and health professionals who took care of him. The Lawrence man credits 66 nurses and therapists for saving his life. He made a list of each of their names and for each of them, he has a story.

