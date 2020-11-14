Advertisement

Botanica Illuminations begins Saturday night

This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance...
This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance to reserve a time slot.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Botanica Illuminations kicks off Saturday night.

The annual fundraising event goes through January.

This year, there will be a drive-thru option in addition to the walk through experience. The drive-thru starts Tuesday.

Organizers said planning began in July.

“We just didn’t know what state we would be in and really to make sure that everybody feels safe and comfortable, but we encourage everyone to do both,” Kathy Spillman said.

Tickets must be purchased in advanced online.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hutchinson couple Bill and Judy Mason were married for 42 years. They died due to COVID-19...
Family mourns after Hutchinson couple dies from COVID-19 weeks apart
Michael O'Donnell
O’Donnell resigns from county commission after DA findings
Sterling Chapman attempts a three pointer against Bishop Miege
Campus’ Sterling Chapman announces decommitment from Wichita State
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita School Board to consider week-long Thanksgiving break
Wichita business owner Greg Whitley helped a stranded motorist who happened to be a Wichita...
Kansas Proud: Stranger helps stranded future Wichita police officer

Latest News

A cold front will bring some cooler weather to the state on Sunday and the wind will die down...
Cooler Sunday with less wind
Sterling Chapman
Campus’ Sterling Chapman discusses decommitment from Wichita State
Sedgwick County COVID data
Doctors concerned about holiday gatherings as local COVID-19 cases surge
Wesley Medical Center is among Wichita hospitals challenged by the surge in local COVID-19 cases.
Local doctors concerned about holiday gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge