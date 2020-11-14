Botanica Illuminations begins Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Botanica Illuminations kicks off Saturday night.

The annual fundraising event goes through January.

This year, there will be a drive-thru option in addition to the walk through experience. The drive-thru starts Tuesday.

Organizers said planning began in July.

“We just didn’t know what state we would be in and really to make sure that everybody feels safe and comfortable, but we encourage everyone to do both,” Kathy Spillman said.

Tickets must be purchased in advanced online.

