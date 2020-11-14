Cooler Sunday with less wind

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front will bring some cooler weather to the state on Sunday and the wind will die down some too.

Tonight, lows will drop into the 20s and 30s. The sky will be mostly clear and the wind could gust up to 40 mph.

Tomorrow, it will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. The wind will be up to about 20-30 mph with gusts a little higher than that.

Sunshine will stick around through the work week. We’ll get warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday, the lower 70s on Thursday.

Cooler weather will arrive next weekend, with highs in the 50s on Saturday. Rain chances will arrive, too, starting in western Kansas on Saturday, moving into central Kansas Saturday night.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NW 15-30; gusty. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 59.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 37.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 66.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 37 Sunny.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 47 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 53 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 49 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 58 Low: 47 Mostly cloudy and breezy with overnight showers.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.