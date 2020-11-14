Crews responding to wildfire in NW Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews are responding to a wildfire in northwest Harvey County.

The county is asking people to avoid the area near Northwest 48th Street and North Burmac Road.

So far, about 700 acres of land have burned in the fire, according to a release by the county. There are no injuries or damage to structures at this time.

Crews are also having to deal with high winds while battling the blaze. A cause has not been determined.

This is near Northwest 48th Street and North Burmac Road. Please avoid the area. Posted by Harvey County on Saturday, November 14, 2020

