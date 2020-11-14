Advertisement

Crews responding to wildfire in NW Harvey County

Crews are responding to a wildfire in northwest Harvey County.
Crews are responding to a wildfire in northwest Harvey County.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Crews are responding to a wildfire in northwest Harvey County.

The county is asking people to avoid the area near Northwest 48th Street and North Burmac Road.

So far, about 700 acres of land have burned in the fire, according to a release by the county. There are no injuries or damage to structures at this time.

Crews are also having to deal with high winds while battling the blaze. A cause has not been determined.

Eyewitness News has a crew on way to the scene.

This is near Northwest 48th Street and North Burmac Road. Please avoid the area.

Posted by Harvey County on Saturday, November 14, 2020

