Local doctors concerned about holiday gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID=19 cases in Sedgwick County are continuing to surge. As of Friday (Nov. 13), the county’s positive test rate exceeds 23 percent. That’s more than one in every five tests coming back positive for COVID-19. It is also the highest positive percentage Sedgwick County has seen since the pandemic began.

With the holiday season approaching, some local doctors say they’re nervous that extended family gatherings expected over the next few weeks will add to the cases and the strain on local hospitals.

“Don’t let this Thanksgiving be your grandmother’s last Thanksgiving,” Wesley Medical Center ER Physician Dr. Mark Mosley said. “It’s not worth it. She’s too precious and other people are too precious.”

Wesley Medical Center Infection Prevention Specialist Director Dr. Tom Moore said local hospitals are already challenged in trying to care for all of their COVID-19 patients.

“We’re struggling to take care of people because there are so many of them and they’re just so limited numbers of healthcare professionals to do so,” he said.

Both doctors have contracted COVID-19. Dr. Moore is still fighting the virus. While neither has suffered the most severe of the virus' symptoms, they emphasize that it is not something you want to give to a family member during a gathering.

“I certainly hope and pray that people get the message and take action because if they don’t, we’re going to be overwhelmed,” Dr. Moore said. “It’ll be like trying to stand on the beach when a tsunami is coming in. You just won’t be able to do it.”

Wichita psychologist Dr. Molly Allen said even if you don’t see your family in-person, you should still take time to do things you enjoy surrounding the holiday season, like decorating your Christmas tree and baking cookies. You can enjoy these activities with your family virtually.

“Find something that you enjoy doing, you know. Go ahead and decorate that Christmas tree, even if you’re the only one that’s going to see it. That’s fine. If that gives you joy, go ahead and do that.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.