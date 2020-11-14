Advertisement

Local doctors concerned about holiday gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID=19 cases in Sedgwick County are continuing to surge. As of Friday (Nov. 13), the county’s positive test rate exceeds 23 percent. That’s more than one in every five tests coming back positive for COVID-19. It is also the highest positive percentage Sedgwick County has seen since the pandemic began.

With the holiday season approaching, some local doctors say they’re nervous that extended family gatherings expected over the next few weeks will add to the cases and the strain on local hospitals.

“Don’t let this Thanksgiving be your grandmother’s last Thanksgiving,” Wesley Medical Center ER Physician Dr. Mark Mosley said. “It’s not worth it. She’s too precious and other people are too precious.”

Wesley Medical Center Infection Prevention Specialist Director Dr. Tom Moore said local hospitals are already challenged in trying to care for all of their COVID-19 patients.

“We’re struggling to take care of people because there are so many of them and they’re just so limited numbers of healthcare professionals to do so,” he said.

Both doctors have contracted COVID-19. Dr. Moore is still fighting the virus. While neither has suffered the most severe of the virus' symptoms, they emphasize that it is not something you want to give to a family member during a gathering.

“I certainly hope and pray that people get the message and take action because if they don’t, we’re going to be overwhelmed,” Dr. Moore said. “It’ll be like trying to stand on the beach when a tsunami is coming in. You just won’t be able to do it.”

Wichita psychologist Dr. Molly Allen said even if you don’t see your family in-person, you should still take time to do things you enjoy surrounding the holiday season, like decorating your Christmas tree and baking cookies. You can enjoy these activities with your family virtually.

“Find something that you enjoy doing, you know. Go ahead and decorate that Christmas tree, even if you’re the only one that’s going to see it. That’s fine. If that gives you joy, go ahead and do that.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hutchinson couple Bill and Judy Mason were married for 42 years. They died due to COVID-19...
Family mourns after Hutchinson couple dies from COVID-19 weeks apart
A patient set fire to a room at Wesley Medical Center on Nov. 12 leading the emergency room to...
Wesley Medical Center ER fully operational after patients sets fire
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall yells from the sidelines during the second half of a...
Wichita State yet to formally respond to report it’s parting ways with Gregg Marshall
COVID-19 testings
Where to get tested for COVID-19
Sterling Chapman attempts a three pointer against Bishop Miege
Campus’ Sterling Chapman announces decommitment from Wichita State

Latest News

Sedgwick County COVID data
Doctors concerned about holiday gatherings as local COVID-19 cases surge
Kansas lawmakers react to state shut downs
Kansas lawmakers react to state shut downs
4 for You
4You: Feel-good stories for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
4 for You
4You: Feel-good stories for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020