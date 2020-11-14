Advertisement

Kansas Proud: Stranger helps stranded future Wichita police officer

By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This summer, the owner of Dumb Wire Guy Automotive Electrical, near 13th and Woodlawn in northeast Wichita, sparked his giving spirit to help a stranded motorcyclist who happened to be a recruit for the Wichita Police Department.

“(I) see him go by and his motorcycle had a flat tire,” business owner Greg Whitley recalled.

The shop owner chose to help, giving the man stranded near his business a ride to an important meeting.

“You could tell he needed a and up. (He) wasn’t looking for a handout,” Whitley said. “He’s new to the area and he had actually lost his wallet. So, he didn’t know anybody in the area, didn’t have any family or friends, and was kind of in a pinch.”

The man Whitley helped is Darius Ousley, a recruit hoping to become a Wichita police officer.

Ousley not only made his appointment -- thanks to Whitley -- the 23-year-old also passed the testing needed to become a recruit.

“It’s been something that I always wanted to do since I was a kid,” he said of becoming a police officer. “I did also have a mentor. I was in the wrong direction at first, and they pretty much put be back on track.”

While Ousley got a taste of Kanas kindness, he hopes Whitley’s help inspires others to do the same.

“Keep spreading the love. That’s what the world needs right now,” he said.

Whitley said it’s the pay-it-forward mentality.

“If you help somebody, you hope they help somebody else,” he said.

