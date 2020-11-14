Advertisement

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree goes up; lighting Dec. 2

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in...
The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 75-foot tall Norway Spruce that was acquired in Oneonta, N.Y., is suspended by a crane as its is prepared for setting on a platform at Rockefeller Center Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New York.(Craig Ruttle | AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce arrived Saturday at New York City’s Rockefeller Center to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees.

The tree was trucked in early Saturday morning and later lifted into its spot by a crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks, and its more than 5 miles (8 km) of lights will be illuminated at a ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, according to NBC, which is broadcasting the event.

No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the network said on the “Today” show Saturday.

The tree was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta, in central New York.

Tishman Speyer, the company that owns Rockefeller Center, has said it’s especially proud to keep up the tree tradition this year. The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of some other New York holiday customs, such as the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hutchinson couple Bill and Judy Mason were married for 42 years. They died due to COVID-19...
Family mourns after Hutchinson couple dies from COVID-19 weeks apart
Michael O'Donnell
O’Donnell resigns from county commission after DA findings
Sterling Chapman attempts a three pointer against Bishop Miege
Campus’ Sterling Chapman announces decommitment from Wichita State
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita School Board to consider week-long Thanksgiving break
Wichita business owner Greg Whitley helped a stranded motorist who happened to be a Wichita...
Kansas Proud: Stranger helps stranded future Wichita police officer

Latest News

This year, due to COVID-19 safety precautions tickets must be purchased online and in advance...
Botanica Illuminations begins Saturday night
A cold front will bring some cooler weather to the state on Sunday and the wind will die down...
Cooler Sunday with less wind
Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood,...
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump thrills protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by