Very wind and warm today, cooler Sunday

Wind and warm today, high fire danger too
Wind and warm today, high fire danger too(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Warm today, however we pay the price with gusty south winds. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Cooler temperatures across NW-Kansas behind a cold front moving through the state, highs in the 50s through the afternoon.

High Wind Warning for NW-Kansas until 6 P.M., with NW wind gust 50-60 mph possible, along with blowing dust. A Wind Advisory for central and eastern Kansas, gust to 45 mph possible through 9 P.M. No precipitation with this frontal passage, just a lot of wind. Colder and breezy tonight through early morning Sunday, lows in the 20s and 30s. Sunny and cooler Sunday afternoon with highs in the 50s statewide. A warming trend in the forecast through the upcoming week with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Remaining dry through Friday, however there is a slight chance of showers Saturday with another approaching cold front.

Wichita Area Forecast:

** Wind Advisory Noon until 9 P.M. **

Today: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 71.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. Low: 35.

Sunday: Sunny, cooler. Wind: NW/W 10-15; gusty. High: 59.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 37.

Mon: High: 66 Sunny.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 48 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 50 Sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 66 Low: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 59 Low: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. Chance of showers.

