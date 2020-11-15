Advertisement

Cool today, warm week ahead

60s and 70s in November
60s and 70s in November(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020

Winds calm down through the afternoon. Warming trend starts tomorrow.

A breezy and chilly start to the morning with clear skies and temperatures mainly in the 20s and 30s. Northwest to west wind gusting to 25-30 m.p.h. early, however the wind will subside during the afternoon as high pressure moves into the Plains. A nice Fall afternoon with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

A quiet weather pattern across Kansas this week, with cool mornings and warm (for November) afternoons. Temperatures will climb into the 60s Monday, with 60s and 70s expected by the middle of the week. Another weather system moves into Kansas by next weekend increasing clouds and our chances of moisture statewide. The best chance of precipitation comes Saturday night through Sunday, then a cold front sweeps the moisture eastward Sunday night. Temperatures will return to normal by next weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s by Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny, breezy morning, calmer afternoon. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 59.

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 35.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: W 5-15. High: 66.

Monday night: Clear. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 37.

Tue: High: 64 Sunny.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 47 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 53 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 50 Mostly cloudy and breezy with overnight showers.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 42 Cloudy, chance of rain with scattered showers.

