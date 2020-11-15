Man arrested overnight following standoff in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 29-year-old man was arrested following a standoff with police Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance with a gun at a home in the 9000 block of East Funston at 11:20 p.m. Saturday night. Wichita Police said that a reporting part said that Micah Fleming was possibly armed, making threats and damaging property.

Police said Fleming did not live at the home.

When police arrived, a Wichita Police negotiator tried making contact with Fleming but was not successful.

Fleming pointed what police said they believed to be a firearm at officers – when Fleming was arrested, the firearm turned out to be a CO2 powered air gun.

For several hours, additional units, including SWAT negotiators, tried to communicate with Fleming but were not successful. Police finally made entry into the home’s basement around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and arrested Fleming.

Fleming had minor injuries from a Taser deployment and a dog bite.

Fleming was arrested on three counts of aggravated battery – domestic violence, four counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement office, batter of a police animal, and Kansas Department of Corrections absconder warrant.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

