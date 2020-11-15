Pandemic fatigue leads to earlier holiday cheer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With local COVID-19 cases on the rise, people are looking for safe, outdoor ways to have fun with their families; especially with the holidays fast approaching. After a year of uncertainty, people just want something to celebrate.

Co-owner of Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm Celia Goering said, "We have heard a lot of people say, ‘We are ready to celebrate.’ They seem to be happy to be here, they’re enjoying walking out in the fresh air and sunshine.

Every year people debate when the right time to put up a Christmas tree is. This year it seems sooner than previous years. Goering said they’ve sold over 80 trees and have seen over 250 people in the last month.

“We have seen a good bit more than what we expected. We can do hay rack rides when we have just one family at a time, they love that,” said Goering.

“Just something to do because we’re just sitting at home and doing nothing and it’s definitely something to do and it’s exciting to decorate, look at all the lights,” said Megan Bechtold at Botanica.

Megan Bechtold is one of hundreds of people who went to the opening night of Botanica’s Illuminations.

“I’m surprised by how many people are out here right now. It’s nice to get out. It’s definitely nice to get out,” said Bechtold.

Also at Botanica, Tyler Torr said, “Just to enjoy the holiday spirit, it’s about that time of year. It’s time to do something as a family and get out and enjoy ourselves. We’ve been cooped up long enough.”

Makenzie Cline was at Botanica with her family. She said, “We like to go to the kids area, there’s like this big Christmas tree and it has lots of music. I get to hear Christmas songs and there’s one like, ‘Duh duh duh duh.’”

“People are already decorating houses and getting in the holiday spirit which is great for us,” said Kathy Spillman.

Spillman is Botanica’s director of special events and said they sold over 500 tickets for opening day.

Botanica opened its Illuminations attraction early and will be leaving it open later in the season to spread out crowds and to allow for more social distancing.

