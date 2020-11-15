Advertisement

Suspect arrested in ‘random’ attack on actor Rick Moranis

Seen in this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant...
Seen in this May 1994 file photo, actor Rick Moranis was sucker punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park, according to police.(Source: AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A New York man was arrested Saturday in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis that occurred as the 67-year-old actor was walking near Central Park in October.

New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura, whom authorities listed as homeless, was arrested Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.

Moranis, known for his work in the 1980s sketch comedy series “Second City Television” and roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids,” was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked.

Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis with a sucker punch and knock him to the ground.

Police didn’t identify Moranis at the time, but Moranis’s representative, Troy Bailey, confirmed the actor had been attacked. Police characterized it as a “random, unprovoked assault.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hutchinson couple Bill and Judy Mason were married for 42 years. They died due to COVID-19...
Family mourns after Hutchinson couple dies from COVID-19 weeks apart
Michael O'Donnell
O’Donnell resigns from county commission after DA findings
Sterling Chapman attempts a three pointer against Bishop Miege
Campus’ Sterling Chapman announces decommitment from Wichita State
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita School Board to consider week-long Thanksgiving break
Crews responding to wildfire in NW Harvey County
Crews continue to battle grass fire in NW Harvey County Saturday evening

Latest News

President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump supporters' morning protests turn into violent clashes
40 Area Baseball Players Sign Letters of Intent
Pandemic fatigue leads to earlier holiday cheer
Pandemic fatigue leads to earlier holiday cheer
This image released by Profiles in History shows a Santa Claus puppet used in the filming of...
Rudolph, Santa figures soar to sale of $368,000 at auction