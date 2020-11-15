Wichita police investigate stabbing death on S. Washington

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating an early-morning stabbing that left a 60-year-old man dead.

It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sunday at a home in the 2800 block of S. Washington.

Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man with cutting wounds. Officers and paramedics rendered medical aid, but the man died at the scene.

Investigators spent the morning talking with eyewitnesses who were in the home at the time.

“We’re not looking for any witnesses right now,” said Sgt. Matthew Hall with the Wichita police Department. “There is no danger to the public safety right now. Everything was contained within this residence.”

Police say the man did not live at the home, he was just visiting at the time.

No arrests have been made.

