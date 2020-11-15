Wind finally takes a break

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a very windy weekend, we’ll get a break from the breeze to start the workweek.

Tonight, we’ll have a mostly clear sky and the lows will drop into the low 30s.

Monday, it will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The wind will be around 5-10 mph - a big improvement from the high wind gusts over the weekend.

We will stay sunny and dry through the rest of the workweek, but the wind will increase again on Wednesday and it will stay windy/breezy through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 60s through Wednesday, then warm into the 70s Thursday and Friday.

Our next chance for rain will move in from the northwest Saturday night and it will continue off and on through the next Sunday. We’ll keep you updated on that throughout the week!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SW/NW 5-10. High: 67.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 39.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 65.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 43 Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 52 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Fri: High: 70 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 50 Partly cloudy and breezy with overnight showers.

Sun: High: 50 Low: 42 Cloudy, chance for scattered showers.

