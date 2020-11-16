After a cool morning, expect sunny skies and warmer weather today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear, but cold morning across Kansas. However, wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will quickly climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon under bright, blue skies.

The week ahead appears uneventful. Clear, cool nights in the 30s and 40s will transition into sunny and warm afternoons in the 60s and 70s.

The wind will become a concern by mid-week. A strong and gusty breeze from the south will keep temperatures well above normal for mid-November, but it will also raise the risk of wildfires.

Our next weather maker is not expected to arrive until this weekend. While both rain and cooler conditions are expected to return to Kansas, the exact details, like timing and strength are to be determined.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. High: 68.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: SE/S 10-20. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Clear; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 44.

Wed: High: 70. Low: 53. Sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 75. Low: 51. Mostly sunny; warm.

Fri: High: 72. Low: 52. Mostly sunny; continued warm

Sat: High: 61. Low: 42. Mostly cloudy; rain in the afternoon.

Sun: High: 51. Low: 30. Rain early; clearing, breezy, and cooler.

