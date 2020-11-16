Advertisement

Baby Yoda catches a ride on SpaceX flight to International Space Station

‘The child’ is the mission’s zero-gravity indicator
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The four astronauts on their way to the International Space Station brought a little buddy along with them into orbit.

Baby Yoda can be seen floating around the SpaceX Dragon capsule when NASA TV switches to the crew cabin.

It began floating as soon as NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi from Japan’s Aerospace Exploration Agency reached orbit, following last night’s launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“The Child,” commonly known as Baby Yoda, is a character from the Disney Plus Star Wars show “The Mandalorian.”

The plush toy continues a tradition of astronauts bringing a zero-gravity indicator with them on their flights. It originally began on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Previous SpaceX flights included a sparkly dinosaur and an earth-shaped stuffed toy.

The SpaceX crew will arrive at the ISS late Monday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S. Washington homicide
Wichita police investigate stabbing death on S. Washington
Crews responding to wildfire in NW Harvey County
Crews contain large grass fire in NW Harvey County
Michah Fleming was arrested following a standoff with police Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Man arrested overnight following standoff in SE Wichita
Homes in Harvey County largely untouched after what’s being called the Wheat State Fire burned...
Wheat State Fire burns across 5,000 acres of Harvey County
Hutchinson couple Bill and Judy Mason were married for 42 years. They died due to COVID-19...
Family mourns after Hutchinson couple dies from COVID-19 weeks apart

Latest News

A car went airborne in Modesto, California and was caught on camera.
Car flies off highway, goes airborne in Calif.
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Governors ratchet up restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq
In this Aug. 22, 2015, file photo, French soldiers patrol at Gare du Nord train station in...
Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train
Wesley Medical Center is among Wichita hospitals challenged by the surge in local COVID-19 cases.
Health officer: Sedgwick County hospitals ‘near crisis level’ for COVID-19