Bull elk captured on camera in north-central Kansas
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is warning drivers about what you could see or hit while driving in Kansas.
Game Wardens posted a photo of a bull elk that was captured on camera cruising through Smith County on Saturday morning. Last week, KDWPT shared another photo of one that had been struck near the Oklahoma border 3 miles into Kansas.
Learn more about the elk population in Kansas, here: https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Big-Game-Information/Elk
