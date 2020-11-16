Bull elk captured on camera in north-central Kansas

(KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is warning drivers about what you could see or hit while driving in Kansas.

Game Wardens posted a photo of a bull elk that was captured on camera cruising through Smith County on Saturday morning. Last week, KDWPT shared another photo of one that had been struck near the Oklahoma border 3 miles into Kansas.

Learn more about the elk population in Kansas, here: https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Big-Game-Information/Elk

Smith County: Yesterday morning this bull elk was found cruising through Smith County. Someone was able to get some pictures and send them in. Posted by Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism - Game Wardens on Sunday, November 15, 2020

You never know what you could hit or see on the interstate. This was hit this morning near the Oklahoma border 3 miles into Kansas. Posted by Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism - Game Wardens on Monday, November 9, 2020

