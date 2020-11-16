Advertisement

Bull elk captured on camera in north-central Kansas

Bull elk in Smith County
Bull elk in Smith County(Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is warning drivers about what you could see or hit while driving in Kansas.

Game Wardens posted a photo of a bull elk that was captured on camera cruising through Smith County on Saturday morning. Last week, KDWPT shared another photo of one that had been struck near the Oklahoma border 3 miles into Kansas.

Learn more about the elk population in Kansas, here: https://ksoutdoors.com/Hunting/Big-Game-Information/Elk

Smith County: Yesterday morning this bull elk was found cruising through Smith County. Someone was able to get some pictures and send them in.

Posted by Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism - Game Wardens on Sunday, November 15, 2020

You never know what you could hit or see on the interstate. This was hit this morning near the Oklahoma border 3 miles into Kansas.

Posted by Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism - Game Wardens on Monday, November 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(INTRUST Bank Arena)
Wichita no longer site for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
S. Washington homicide
Wichita police make arrest in stabbing death on S. Washington
Michah Fleming was arrested following a standoff with police Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Man arrested overnight following standoff in SE Wichita
Homes in Harvey County largely untouched after what’s being called the Wheat State Fire burned...
Wheat State Fire burns across 5,000 acres of Harvey County
Crews responding to wildfire in NW Harvey County
Crews contain large grass fire in NW Harvey County

Latest News

Maurice Hall is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marquell Nolen.
Yellow jumpsuit, Kwik Shop cup lead to arrest in deadly shooting at NE Wichita sports complex
Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Ellsworth, Kansas
Inmate at Ellsworth Correctional Facility dies of COVID-19
Wesley Medical Center is among Wichita hospitals challenged by the surge in local COVID-19 cases.
Health officer: Sedgwick County hospitals ‘near crisis level’ for COVID-19
Incumbent Michael O'Donnell faces challenger Sarah Lopez in the bid to represent south Sedgwick...
Lopez defeats O’Donnell in Sedgwick County Commission race