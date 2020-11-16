Cloud County Commission adopts mask ordinance with enforcement

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cloud County Commission adopted a mask ordinance on Monday as local cases of COVID-19 continue to increase. The Cloud County Health Department reported 26 new cases and one additional COVID-19 related-death on Monday.

1390 KNCK reported that the ordinance, approved 2-1, requires everyone in the county to wear a mask during any of the following scenarios:

Inside any indoor public space when social distancing at all times is not possible;

In line and waiting to enter an indoor public space;

Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings, including but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank, unless directed otherwise by an employee or healthcare provider;

Waiting for or riding on public transportation or in ridesharing vehicle; or

While outdoors in public spaces, when social distancing at all times is not possible.

The Cloud County Commission also approved mask enforcement during the meeting on Monday. An individual or business found not following the rule is subject to a misdemeanor and fine no less than $25 plus court costs for the first violation, $50 plus court costs for the second violation, and a fine of no less than $100 plus court costs for the third violation and others that follow.

To date, Cloud County has reported 434 total cases in COVID-19. Nearly 83% of those cases were added in October (115) and November (245). There were also four coronavirus-related deaths in November, bringing that total to five.

