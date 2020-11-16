Fire danger increase through midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as the wind increases, fire danger will be something to watch through mid-late week. Wind gusts will top 35 or 40 mph, especially by Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday will start off with lows in the 30s, but should warm into the 60s for the afternoon. Skies will be sunny with stronger south winds developing.

Wednesday - Friday will continue to be quite warm for much of the Plains. Record highs could be threatened by Thursday with highs soaring well into the 70s. There’s no chance of rain until the weekend when the next cold front begins to slide across the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Light winds. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit breezy. SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow night: Clear. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Wed: High: 72 Sunny to mostly sunny; windy.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 50 Mostly sunny and windy.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 53 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 54 Increasing clouds; rain overnight.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 42 AM showers, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 29 Mostly sunny and milder.

