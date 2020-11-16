Advertisement

Fire danger increase through midweek

The wind increases for much of Kansas and temperatures will be warmer than normal
Fire danger will increase through midweek with more wind on the way.
Fire danger will increase through midweek with more wind on the way.(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as the wind increases, fire danger will be something to watch through mid-late week. Wind gusts will top 35 or 40 mph, especially by Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday will start off with lows in the 30s, but should warm into the 60s for the afternoon. Skies will be sunny with stronger south winds developing.

Wednesday - Friday will continue to be quite warm for much of the Plains. Record highs could be threatened by Thursday with highs soaring well into the 70s. There’s no chance of rain until the weekend when the next cold front begins to slide across the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Light winds. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Sunny and a bit breezy. SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow night: Clear. S 10-20; gusty. Low: 44.

Wed: High: 72 Sunny to mostly sunny; windy.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 50 Mostly sunny and windy.

Fri: High: 74 Low: 53 Becoming partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 54 Increasing clouds; rain overnight.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 42 AM showers, then partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 29 Mostly sunny and milder.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(INTRUST Bank Arena)
Wichita no longer site for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
S. Washington homicide
Wichita police make arrest in stabbing death on S. Washington
Michah Fleming was arrested following a standoff with police Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Man arrested overnight following standoff in SE Wichita
Homes in Harvey County largely untouched after what’s being called the Wheat State Fire burned...
Wheat State Fire burns across 5,000 acres of Harvey County
Crews responding to wildfire in NW Harvey County
Crews contain large grass fire in NW Harvey County

Latest News

Weather forecast
After a cool morning, expect sunny skies and warmer weather today
After a very windy weekend, we’ll get a break from the breeze to start the workweek.
Wind finally takes a break
60s and 70s in November
Cool today, warm week ahead
A cold front will bring some cooler weather to the state on Sunday and the wind will die down...
Cooler Sunday with less wind