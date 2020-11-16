Advertisement

Health officer: Sedgwick County hospitals ‘near crisis level’ for COVID-19

Wesley Medical Center is among Wichita hospitals challenged by the surge in local COVID-19 cases.
Wesley Medical Center is among Wichita hospitals challenged by the surge in local COVID-19 cases.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas reported 7,234 new cases of COVID-19, ten new deaths and 104 new hospitalizations since Friday. The increase in cases comes as hospitals across the state reach capacity for patients with the virus.

Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns spoke to the University of Kansas Health Systems about the situation locally. He said hospital officials in Wichita told him the ER’s are filling up with COVID-positive patients sitting on gurneys waiting for a room to open up. He said that situation is "getting to the crisis level.”

According to the Sedgwick County COVID-19 Dashboard, 208 beds were assigned to ICU patients and 231 hospital beds are now occupied by COVID-19 patients. As of Nov. 16, 88 are in the ICU, up eight from Nov. 9.

Ascension Via Christi said it has 123 COVID-19 patients at its St. Francis campus with 42 in the ICU. The youngest is a teenager and the oldest is in their mid-90s. The hospital created a COVID unit on its fifth floor. Two ICUs located on separate floors are strictly devoted to caring for patients with the virus.

Sedgwick County is now at a 24% percent positivity rate for COVID-19. The county added 550 new cases of coronavirus since Sunday and no new deaths. The monthly percent positive rate for Kansas is 20.3%

