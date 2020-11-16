ICT Roller Derby raising funds to stay afloat during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local organization is trying to do what they can to keep going after it was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

ICT Roller Derby held a yard sale Sunday afternoon to raise funds for the team.

Members said they have been out of practice and games all year because of the pandemic -- now they’re just trying to stay afloat.

“With COVID happening we’re not able to have any of our events, which typically we sell tickets and get a little bit of revenue to help out a bit. So, this is hopefully going to help us with that,” Diamond said.

The team doesn’t anticipate being able to play until June of next year.

If you would like to help out, you can follow the team’s Facebook page for more information.

