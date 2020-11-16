Inmate at Ellsworth Correctional Facility dies of COVID-19

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections on Monday announced the death of an inmate at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The KDOC said the inmate, who died on Sunday, is the third inmate at ECF and the tenth inmate in the department to die a COVID-19-related death.

He was moved October 26 to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 Management Unit (CMU) after testing positive for the virus, and then transported from LCF to the hospital. The resident was a 68-year-old white mane with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder The Ellsworth Correctional Facility opened in 1988.

For information on KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

