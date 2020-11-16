Advertisement

Inmate at Ellsworth Correctional Facility dies of COVID-19

Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Ellsworth, Kansas
Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Ellsworth, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections on Monday announced the death of an inmate at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The KDOC said the inmate, who died on Sunday, is the third inmate at ECF and the tenth inmate in the department to die a COVID-19-related death.

He was moved October 26 to the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) COVID-19 Management Unit (CMU) after testing positive for the virus, and then transported from LCF to the hospital. The resident was a 68-year-old white mane with underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder The Ellsworth Correctional Facility opened in 1988.

For information on KDOC’s response to COVID-19, visit https://www.doc.ks.gov/kdoc-coronavirus-updates.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(INTRUST Bank Arena)
Wichita no longer site for 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
S. Washington homicide
Wichita police make arrest in stabbing death on S. Washington
Michah Fleming was arrested following a standoff with police Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Man arrested overnight following standoff in SE Wichita
Homes in Harvey County largely untouched after what’s being called the Wheat State Fire burned...
Wheat State Fire burns across 5,000 acres of Harvey County
Crews responding to wildfire in NW Harvey County
Crews contain large grass fire in NW Harvey County

Latest News

In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests
Wesley Medical Center is among Wichita hospitals challenged by the surge in local COVID-19 cases.
Health officer: Sedgwick County hospitals ‘near crisis level’ for COVID-19
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Internal email reveals 65 virus cases among WHO Geneva staff
Moderna Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tal Zaks talking about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine getting...
Moderna could have vaccine by end of year, official says