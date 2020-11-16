Kansas governor announces $37.5 million in grants for KS small businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Monday (Nov. 16) announced that nearly 2,000 small businesses in Kansas will receive a share of $37.5 million in Small Business Working Capital (SBWC) grants. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees were eligible to apply for the SBWC grant funding. Kelly’s Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce made the funding available through the federal CARES Act. Businesses can use the funds for working capital expenses including payroll, insurance, rent, mortgage payments, utilities and inventory.

“Through the CARES Act funding, we’ve enhanced our public health response, upgraded our technology infrastructure, made sure children could keep learning, helped businesses stay open and created jobs,” Julie Lorenz, Executive Director of the Office of Recovery, said. “There are still many unmet needs and with additional federal funding and flexibility, we could deliver more investments to serve Kansans and industries that continue to suffer from the pandemic.”

The SPARK Taskforce and the Kansas Department of Commerce will maintain the SBWC grant funding, Kelly’s office said. They will also maintain PPE Procurement and Connectivity Emergency Response Grant programs, should more CARES Act funding become available from the federal government.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Kansas economy, and they keep our communities strong and vibrant,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “We’re glad to have been able to provide critically-needed working capital to nearly 2,000 businesses, but the need for liquidity doesn’t end there. We need to have their backs. The Department of Commerce will always stand ready to assist businesses across Kansas, pandemic or not.”

The online application process for several other SPARK grant programs remains active. Details are available at www.kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief.

