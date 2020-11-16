Local restaurants adapt to new COVID regulations for Thanksgiving holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, restaurants are preparing for the holiday to look different due to COVID-19.

For more than half a year now, restaurants in Wichita have had to adapt to constant changes caused by COVID-19 -- Thanksgiving will be no different.

“This year is going to be a lot different for Thanksgiving we will be offering some dining service even though we are limited to 50% capacity and parties of eight or fewer,” Twelve Restaurant & Bar Owner Bryce Kuhn said.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for Kuhn’s restaurant.

With new restrictions and less people eating out – his restaurant turned to a new source of revenue for Thanksgiving.

“We don’t normally do take out on Thanksgiving because we usually have about 500 people coming through.”

He said through carryout family meals, as well as those dining in, he still expects a successful holiday.

“We’ve gotten quite a few to-go orders, we’re almost completely full on reservations in the restaurant. If you haven’t made those yet make them now,” Kuhn said.

While some restaurants are choosing to keep their dining rooms open on thanksgiving others are closing theirs.

“Thanksgiving is our biggest day of the year,” Stroud’s Manager Kevin Allis said.

Allis said its dining room is open every day of the week – but it will only do carryout on Thanksgiving.

“With the spike in COVID recently we don’t feel comfortable,” Allis said. “We’re doing the social distancing here and we took out half our tables, but with the lobby situation, we thought it would be best for our customers and our own safety to do to go only on Thanksgiving.”

At least half of their Thanksgiving meals have been sold already, according to Allis.

“With the latest spike, we’re doing about the same amount of business, it’s just more to-go.”

