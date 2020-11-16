Longtime Broadcasters Association Director receives Sunshine Coalition Award

The Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government today presented its 2020 “Above and Beyond” award to Kent Cornish, recently retired President of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.

Cornish, who has served as Coalition treasurer for the past 12 years, has spent countless days working hand-in-hand with the Coalition to promote open government through legislation, education, and assisting litigation on behalf the KAB and the Sunshine Coalition. He was cited today in recognition of his service in promoting open government that have been far above and beyond the call of duty. In retirement, Kent continues to serve as a volunteer member of the Sunshine Coalition Board of Directors.

“The Sunshine Coalition and the public at large are blessed by having such a dedicated advocate for transparency as Kent Cornish,” said Ron Keefover, Sunshine Coalition President. “Kent has never declined to help with the Coalition’s efforts to promote open records, open meetings and open government generally whenever and in whatever form needed. Even more, he could argue as vehemently for or against any policy or event affecting the promotion of transparency in our courts and government.”

Kent was graduated from University of Kansas with a degree in journalism and joined his hometown station, WIBW, as an intern, eventually worked his way up to become a news reporter, anchor and assistant news director. He spent time at WDAF in Kansas City and later returned to WIBW. He left the station in 1980 and turned his attention to sales and served as executive director of the Kansas Manufacturing Housing Institute. Kent returned to broadcast four years later and rejoined WIBW as program director and operations manager. He later took over as general manager of KTKA in Topeka and eventually moved to Wichita and managed two TV stations.

After decades managing broadcast stations, he become president of KAB in 2008. Kent has had a long and successful career earning esteemed awards including the Grover Cobb Award from the University of Kansas and in 2020 received the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Distinguished Service and Hall of Fame awards. He has also served in numerous leadership capacities including former president of the National Alliance of State Broadcast Associations, the former Chairman of Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce and the Topeka Community Foundation.

Kent was presented the Coalition award today during the fall meeting of the Coalition Board of Directors. The meeting was conducted online except for the physical presentation of the award at the KAB offices by current KAB President Allison Mazzei.

