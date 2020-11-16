Advertisement

National Women’s Football League introduces Wichita team

Wichita Bandits
Wichita Bandits(KWCH)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The National Women’s Football League is coming to Wichita.

The NWFL is an 8-woman league that will begin play in Spring of 2021. The Wichita Bandits joins other teams in Kansas City, MO, Franklin, Tennessee, New Orleans, Louisiana, Enid, Oklahoma and Topeka, Kansas.

They will play an eight-game regular season schedule with post season play and will compete to crown the first Champions Bowl champion.

The Bandits are looking for ladies who are 17 years and older to compete. The team is also looking for coaches and staff for the upcoming season.

For more information, email the league at nwflfootball@gmail.com

