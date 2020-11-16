Advertisement

Pepsi redesigns 2-liter bottles for 1st time in nearly 3 decades

Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly three decades, as seen on the right.(Source: PepsiCo via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) – Pepsi has unveiled its first 2-liter bottle redesign in nearly 30 years.

The company said the new bottle is easier to pour, thanks to a “grip point” at the bottom that’s 25% slimmer than the old bottle.

The bottle design will be used for more than two dozen of PepsiCo’s drinks, including its line of Pepsi options, Mountain Dew, Crush, Dr. Pepper and Schweppes Ginger Ale.

The new bottles come out in Chicago, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Wisconsin on Monday. Pepsi said a nationwide debut is planned for the “near future.”

Coca-Cola’s 2-liter bottles have had a similar contoured designed for more than a decade. That change reportedly led to a boost in sales for Coke’s 2-liter line.

