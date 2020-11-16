Advertisement

Lopez defeats O’Donnell in Sedgwick County Commission race

Incumbent Michael O'Donnell faces challenger Sarah Lopez in the bid to represent south Sedgwick...
Incumbent Michael O'Donnell faces challenger Sarah Lopez in the bid to represent south Sedgwick County on the county commission.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County will have a new commissioner to represent District 2 on the board next year. Democrat Sarah Lopez beat Republican incumbent Michael O’Donnell in the race by 264 votes, 17,041 to 16,777.

The win follows O’Donnell’s resignation last week following a finding by Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett that there was enough evidence in the case involving a false attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple to force O’Donnell out.

It is now up to the Sedgwick County Republican Party to name a replacement for O’Donnell to fill the remainder of his term which ends in mid-January 2021.

Election Commissioner Tabetha Lehman released the official results Monday. She said the voter turnout for the 2020 general election was just over 70% with 225,771 votes counted. She said there were no ties in this election. Candidates have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to request a recount.

Sedgwick County Official Election Results

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

S. Washington homicide
Wichita police investigate stabbing death on S. Washington
Crews responding to wildfire in NW Harvey County
Crews contain large grass fire in NW Harvey County
Michah Fleming was arrested following a standoff with police Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Man arrested overnight following standoff in SE Wichita
Homes in Harvey County largely untouched after what’s being called the Wheat State Fire burned...
Wheat State Fire burns across 5,000 acres of Harvey County
Hutchinson couple Bill and Judy Mason were married for 42 years. They died due to COVID-19...
Family mourns after Hutchinson couple dies from COVID-19 weeks apart

Latest News

The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
FILE - In this March 8, 2016 file photo, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas speaks on Capitol Hill in...
Aide: Kansas Sen. Moran plans to seek reelection in 2022
President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul...
Sedgwick County political parties react to Joe Biden victory
Throughout the campaign, President Donald Trump cast doubt about the integrity of the election...
Trump set on legal fight in 2020 election, calls it ‘far from over’