Lopez defeats O’Donnell in Sedgwick County Commission race

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County will have a new commissioner to represent District 2 on the board next year. Democrat Sarah Lopez beat Republican incumbent Michael O’Donnell in the race by 264 votes, 17,041 to 16,777.

The win follows O’Donnell’s resignation last week following a finding by Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett that there was enough evidence in the case involving a false attack ad against Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple to force O’Donnell out.

It is now up to the Sedgwick County Republican Party to name a replacement for O’Donnell to fill the remainder of his term which ends in mid-January 2021.

Election Commissioner Tabetha Lehman released the official results Monday. She said the voter turnout for the 2020 general election was just over 70% with 225,771 votes counted. She said there were no ties in this election. Candidates have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to request a recount.

