U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes its way through Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The tree that will soon adorn the U.S. Capitol Washington, D.C. has made its way through Kansas.

The 2020 tree came from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in Colorado.

The tree made its way across Kansas using the escort of the Kansas Highway Patrol, who tweeted about the tree’s journey. Check out more below.

Once in Washington, it will adorn the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building for the holiday season.

Read more about it here: U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Website

