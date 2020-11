Week of November 16: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Engineer | City of Wichita | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11328930 | Many additional openings at KansasWorks.com and agency.governmentjobs.com/Wichita including bus drivers and mechanics, fleet mechanics, van drivers, recreation instructors, police recruit

TUESDAY: Compensation and Benefits Manager | Foley Industries | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11329072 | Many open positions available through Kansasworks.com or https://www.foleyeq.com/careers

WEDNESDAY: Utilities Tradesman | Kansas Turnpike Authority | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11329112 | Other local positions available at ksturnpike.com/employment/positions/open including Incident Management Specialist, Director of Finance/CFO, and Highway Maintenance Lead (El Dorado)

THURSDAY: Maintenance Manager – Residential Homes | KETCH | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11327461 | Many additional positions available at kansasworks.com or ketch.org/careers including direct support professionals, bus driver, HR staff, maintenance technicians, warehouse, production, LPN

FRIDAY: Foreman/Operations Manager | Proseal Inc. | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11274626 | Other positions starting at $15/hr available through KansasWorks.com including traffic control technician, micro-surfacing crew and tanker/asphalt distribution operator

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.