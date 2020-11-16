Wheat State Fire burns across 5,000 acres of Harvey County

BURRTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Homes in Harvey County largely untouched after what’s being called the Wheat State Fire burned through the area Saturday and into Sunday.

Firefighters spent Sunday monitoring the area and putting out hotspots.

“Button up, especially around some of those critical areas. They worked all night long doing a bunch of work around homes,” said Rodney Redinger, an Assistant Fire Management Officer with the Kansas Forest Service and a Burrton firefighter.

It’s as some homeowners return after evacuating Saturday.

“Everything is burned here except my house,” said Barry Kilbride.

The towering flames and plumes of Saturday in Harvey County were replaced by ash and char across nearly 5,000 acres impacted by a grass fire north of Burrton.

Barry Kilbride and his wife were among those to evacuate Saturday.

“The neighbor showed up because she owned this place in 2016 when it burned the last time. She told us this is how it happened the last time. If the wind shifts, we’re going to have a problem. You might want to start packing important stuff up, which we did.” Kilbride said, “We went out to the road, we stayed there a while, and then the wind shifted, and the fire got right to the corner.”

Coming back Sunday morning, Kilbride said they found their 40 acres of land burnt through.

While their house wasn’t damaged, part of a shed a few yards away sustained significant damage, and many items inside are gone.

“All my fishing equipment, all my mowing equipment. I had a mechanic shop in McPherson for a while, lost all them tools. Whole bunch of family heirlooms I had in there that I was saving for the kids,” said Kilbride.

While that’s the west side, the east side of that shed went largely unscathed.

“Didn’t lose my boat, didn’t lose my ’50 Ford. It was in the shed, but that side didn’t burn as bad,” Kilbride said. “Everything on the other side is melted and gone.”

He said the most important thing is still standing. That’s his house, and can’t thank firefighters enough.

“For all that was going on here and what they did, it’s nothing but to give them a debt of gratitude for all the houses they saved.” He added, “If you look around here, one fella’s house was circled, and they managed to save it. They did an outstanding job, the fire departments.”

Fire officials said Sunday, damage to homes was minimal, as protecting them was among the main effort of the 150 firefighters from about two-dozen different departments.

“Today, got two Blackhawk helicopters from the Kansas National Guard. They were able to help as well get into some of those areas that are hard to get to,” said Redinger.

Also helping them out Sunday afternoon was a decrease in the wind speed that drove the flames Saturday and reducing the hazards.

While the firefighters were dealing with the fire, the Burrton and surrounding communities were responding in their own way.

The Burrton Fire and EMS Auxiliary requesting donations to support the crews.

One of the Burrton Fire and EMS Auxiliary founders, Jaclyn Holzrichter, said, “Within 30 to 45 minutes, we had people lined up at the fire station at the back door. Tons of stuff ready to be donated.”

Water, food and many other items have stacked up inside the fire station.

“Jurisdictions that have come to help, some of their requirements have been you have to take at least a case of water and a case of Gatorade home because there’s been so much donations,” said Redinger.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

A grass fire in 2016 impact some of the same parts of Harvey County.

